Six years after construction began, Hong Kong International Airport’s third runway is ready for operation. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s third runway finally ready for take off, but completion comes as city’s status as global aviation hub is under threat
- The HK$141.5 billion project began construction in 2016 and a partial launch of the new runway is expected this year
- Hong Kong remains largely closed off as the city keeps to its ‘dynamic zero-Covid’ approach
