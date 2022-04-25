KMB, Hong Kong’s largest bus operator, aims to eventually have a fully electric fleet of buses. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
KMB, Hong Kong’s largest bus operator, aims to eventually have a fully electric fleet of buses. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong bus operator KMB adds new electric buses that carry more and need less time to charge to its road map to carbon neutrality

  • New buses go into service on Monday on Route 6, through major thoroughfare Nathan Road
  • The company aims to run a fully electric fleet eventually, will stop buying diesel-powered buses from 2030

Topic |   Transportation
Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 4:07pm, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
KMB, Hong Kong’s largest bus operator, aims to eventually have a fully electric fleet of buses. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
KMB, Hong Kong’s largest bus operator, aims to eventually have a fully electric fleet of buses. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE