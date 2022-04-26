Business operators have said tourists are still reluctant to fly to Hong Kong under the current travel restrictions. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: limited flights and strict rules blamed for keeping foreigners away from Hong Kong
- Hotel operators say most of their summer bookings consist of residents planning to return from overseas
- Cathay Pacific set to gradually increase flights to Hong Kong, with some fares costing more than HK$11,000
