The section is also known as the cross-harbour extension of the East Rail line from Hung Hom station (pictured) to Admiralty station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cross-harbour section of Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project to fully open on May 15
- Executive Council gives green light for move, with tests, trial runs for Hung Hom-Admiralty section of Sha Tin-Central rail link completed and ready for launch
- Commuters can reach Kowloon Tong from Admiralty in 13 minutes via the new line, which will extend to 46km through 16 stations
