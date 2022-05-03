The section is also known as the cross-harbour extension of the East Rail line from Hung Hom station (pictured) to Admiralty station. Photo: Sam Tsang
The section is also known as the cross-harbour extension of the East Rail line from Hung Hom station (pictured) to Admiralty station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cross-harbour section of Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project to fully open on May 15

  • Executive Council gives green light for move, with tests, trial runs for Hung Hom-Admiralty section of Sha Tin-Central rail link completed and ready for launch
  • Commuters can reach Kowloon Tong from Admiralty in 13 minutes via the new line, which will extend to 46km through 16 stations

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Updated: 12:19pm, 3 May, 2022

