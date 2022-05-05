The newly built Exhibition Centre station. Photo: Sam Tsang
What can commuters expect from cross-harbour section of Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project when it opens on May 15?
- Travel times are expected to be shorter, with journeys between Tai Wai and Admiralty on East Rail line taking only 17 minutes without need to change lines
- Smart facilities in place to help passengers choose time-saving routes, pick train cars with more space
