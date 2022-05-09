A photo-op for rail fans at the new station. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong train buffs get first look at new Exhibition Centre station ahead of opening of final section of city’s most expensive rail project

  • New Hung Hom-Admiralty section of the HK$90.7 billion Sha Tin to Central link will open on Sunday
  • Fans wowed by new Exhibition Centre station, calling it ‘beautiful’, while a World War II bomb uncovered during construction and now on display is ‘amazing’

