A photo-op for rail fans at the new station. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong train buffs get first look at new Exhibition Centre station ahead of opening of final section of city’s most expensive rail project
- New Hung Hom-Admiralty section of the HK$90.7 billion Sha Tin to Central link will open on Sunday
- Fans wowed by new Exhibition Centre station, calling it ‘beautiful’, while a World War II bomb uncovered during construction and now on display is ‘amazing’
