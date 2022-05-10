Man, 93, escaped serious injuries after he lost control of his car and rammed into an enclosed area for bumper cars at the AIA Vitality Park. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong driver, 93, escapes serious injuries after crashing into enclosure for bumper cars
- Driver loses control of car, mows down 3-metre stretch of railing at AIA Vitality Park, according to force
- Man suffers abrasions on right hand, claims he was driving inattentively, police source says
