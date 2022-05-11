Patrick Healy, chairman of Cathay Pacific. Photo: Handout
Patrick Healy, chairman of Cathay Pacific. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific chairman admits Hong Kong ‘falling behind’ as rest of world opens up to travel

  • Cathay Pacific chairman Patrick Healy tells shareholders he hopes Hong Kong will ease more curbs to allow airline to boost capacity, help recovery
  • Airline yet to lose coveted airport runway slots overseas, but risk increases if company’s level of activity continues to remain low, Healy says

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 5:59pm, 11 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Patrick Healy, chairman of Cathay Pacific. Photo: Handout
Patrick Healy, chairman of Cathay Pacific. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE