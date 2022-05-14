Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the opening ceremony of the link. Photo: Nora Tam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the opening ceremony of the link. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong MTR: Sha Tin-Central link will be a hit with commuters with launch of cross-harbour stretch, city leader says ahead of long-awaited opening

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam among the first to embark on ride along operational stretch under project previously plagued by years of controversy
  • Authorities looking to extend line to Luohu district in Shenzhen to serve as gateway to Greater Bay Area

Cannix YauDenise Tsang
Cannix Yau and Denise Tsang

Updated: 1:16pm, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the opening ceremony of the link. Photo: Nora Tam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam at the opening ceremony of the link. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE