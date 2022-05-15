One of the two 5.5-tonne electric trucks purchased by Kerry Logistics Network. Photo: Handout
One of the two 5.5-tonne electric trucks purchased by Kerry Logistics Network. Photo: Handout
Kerry Logistics rolls out Hong Kong’s first electric trucks in bid to achieve zero carbon emissions in 10 years

  • Firm director William Ma says e-trucks have hit the road in ‘trial run’ and currently transporting high-end fashion goods
  • Company bought two e-trucks from Chinese manufacturer JAC Motors for HK$3 million, Ma adds

Cannix Yau
Updated: 11:00am, 15 May, 2022

