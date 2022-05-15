Avid train fans make a dash for the platform at Exhibition Centre station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Rush hour: more than 2,000 Hong Kong railway fans in dash for first train on new cross-harbour section of MTR’s Sha Tin-Central line
- Railway buffs, including students, had lined up overnight outside station despite light rain to be among first to board
- Launch of cross-harbour section of city’s most expensive rail project marks an end to years of delays and budget overruns
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Avid train fans make a dash for the platform at Exhibition Centre station. Photo: Sam Tsang