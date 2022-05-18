Travellers return to Hong Kong from Macau using the mega bridge last month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong to scrap departure tax for people who use mega bridge to head directly to airport
- Transit passengers who travel by bridge to SkyPier integrated with airport will be exempt from HK$120 departure tax from next year
- Incentive, which will eventually cost government HK$262 million each year, aimed at boosting city’s status as aviation hub
