Travellers return to Hong Kong from Macau using the mega bridge last month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong to scrap departure tax for people who use mega bridge to head directly to airport

  • Transit passengers who travel by bridge to SkyPier integrated with airport will be exempt from HK$120 departure tax from next year
  • Incentive, which will eventually cost government HK$262 million each year, aimed at boosting city’s status as aviation hub

Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:11pm, 18 May, 2022

