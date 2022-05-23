Departing passengers at Hong Kong’s airport or those in transit could continue paying airport construction fees. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Travellers leaving Hong Kong could continue paying airport construction fees until at least 2033 to help fund third runway, authority says

  • Airport Authority says it has been affected by lack of income from construction fees as a result of sharp drop in passenger numbers in past two years
  • Fees of HK$70 to HK$180 for travellers are one of three sources of funds for third runway project, which is expected to be completed in 2024

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 6:19pm, 23 May, 2022

