Sonia Cheng of Chung Shing Taxi and Maria Steinebach from Visa. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Visa rolls out ‘Tap to Phone’ service for contactless payment in Hong Kong taxis as it eyes slice of market
- Credit card firm says it has rolled out ‘Tap to Phone’ service for taxis, allowing passengers to pay their fares using their contactless cards
- So far about 100 drivers at Chung Shing Taxi have signed up for the scheme with more to follow in the coming months
