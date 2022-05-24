Greater Bay Airlines has received designated status from local authorities to open negotiations with foreign countries to fly 104 routes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong grants Greater Bay Airlines status to open talks with foreign countries to fly 104 routes
- Airline’s chief executive Algernon Yau confirms official recognition from government but says company unlikely to commence flights until after July 1
- Creation of designated transport bureau in prospective government overhaul could help support aviation industry, Yau adds
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Greater Bay Airlines has received designated status from local authorities to open negotiations with foreign countries to fly 104 routes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng