Greater Bay Airlines has received designated status from local authorities to open negotiations with foreign countries to fly 104 routes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Greater Bay Airlines has received designated status from local authorities to open negotiations with foreign countries to fly 104 routes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong grants Greater Bay Airlines status to open talks with foreign countries to fly 104 routes

  • Airline’s chief executive Algernon Yau confirms official recognition from government but says company unlikely to commence flights until after July 1
  • Creation of designated transport bureau in prospective government overhaul could help support aviation industry, Yau adds

Victor Ting

Updated: 11:14pm, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Greater Bay Airlines has received designated status from local authorities to open negotiations with foreign countries to fly 104 routes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Greater Bay Airlines has received designated status from local authorities to open negotiations with foreign countries to fly 104 routes. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE