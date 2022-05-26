Paragliders in Hong Kong are currently not required to register, or submit any plans or records of their activities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ombudsman call for stronger regulation of Hong Kong’s paragliders, after lack of real-name registration cause investigation roadblocks

  • Paragliders currently not required to register, or submit plans or records of their activities
  • Many complaints received by the Civil Aviation Department that involved possibly illegal activities not prosecuted due to lack of evidence

Edith Lin

Updated: 7:49pm, 26 May, 2022

