Paragliders in Hong Kong are currently not required to register, or submit any plans or records of their activities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Ombudsman call for stronger regulation of Hong Kong’s paragliders, after lack of real-name registration cause investigation roadblocks
- Paragliders currently not required to register, or submit plans or records of their activities
- Many complaints received by the Civil Aviation Department that involved possibly illegal activities not prosecuted due to lack of evidence
