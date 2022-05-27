Authorities are considering reducing cross-harbour bus services. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong authorities could cut cross-harbour bus services next month as passengers switch to Sha Tin to Central MTR link

  • Franchised cross-harbour buses have lost 20,000 passengers a day since opening of MTR extension, says Assistant Commissioner for Transport Honson Yuen
  • Lawmakers say commuters, in particular those living in New Territories, still need bus services

Cannix Yau
Updated: 4:11pm, 27 May, 2022

