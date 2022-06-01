Travellers at Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
Travellers at Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Transport

Shanghai marks slight uptick in flights as city ends lockdown and Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific ramps up route frequency, but analysts warn recovery could take weeks

  • Only handful of international flights since end of March have departed or landed at city’s international airports each day, with most domestic routes suspended
  • According to analysts, it is still too early to say if lifting of restrictions will lead to more flights as it takes time for carriers to adjust schedules

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 9:36pm, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers at Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
Travellers at Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE