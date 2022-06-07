The city’s “ding dings” run along Hong Kong Island and are one of the earliest forms of public transport in Hong Kong, stretching back 118 years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong tram fares to rise to HK$3, a steeper increase than expected, as operator struggles with fall in ridership and shrinking revenue
- Adult and children fares to rise by 15.4 per cent from July 11, while elderly citizens will pay 10 cents more
- The much-loved mode of transport has storied history in Hong Kong, but has faced fall in passenger numbers amid competition and the Covid-19 pandemic
