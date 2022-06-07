The Cathay Pacific Group had HK$30.3 billion in liquidity at the end of 2021, compared to HK$28.6 billion at the end of 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific given access to HK$7.8 billion loan from Hong Kong government for another year
- Funds are part of the government’s rescue package provided in 2020 to help struggling airline stay afloat
- Cathay CEO Augustus Tang says the airline did not need to draw down the loan in the past 12 months due to ‘prudent cash management’
