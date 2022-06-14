Cathay Pacific Airways reported a HK$7.6 billion loss in the first half of 2021, but expects that to go down for the same period in 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific expecting better showing in first half of 2022 despite staying in the red, after strong cargo performance and cost-cutting moves
- Losses will remain ‘substantial’ but should be lower than the HK$7.6 billion it lost in first half of 2021, says Cathay’s chief customer and commercial officer
- Hong Kong flag carrier now flies to 45 destinations, after the easing of travel and quarantine restrictions
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Cathay Pacific Airways reported a HK$7.6 billion loss in the first half of 2021, but expects that to go down for the same period in 2022. Photo: Yik Yeung-man