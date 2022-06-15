Cathay Pacific’s cargo capacity is at about 34 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific to hire 4,000 staff by the end of 2023 as part of ambitious recruitment drive, CEO Augustus Tang says
- Across Cathay Pacific Group, a total of 8,000 new staff will be hired from now to the end of next year, CEO Augustus Tang says
- Cathay Pacific plans to recruit 700 pilots and 2,000 cabin crew by the end of 2023
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Cathay Pacific’s cargo capacity is at about 34 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Corrected [11:25pm, 15 Jun, 2022]
- [11:25pm, 15 Jun, 2022]
This story was corrected to reflect that the interview happened on Wednesday, not Tuesday, and that Tang had admitted turnover was not higher than average, but "relatively" higher than average.
We are part of the Trust Project What is it?