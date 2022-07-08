The third runway at Hong Kong’s airport has opened for take-off and landing drills for planes, amid an increase in passenger traffic with overall volumes still below pre-pandemic levels. A Government Flying Service plane on Friday became the first aircraft to land on the new airstrip at 8.24am as part of Hong Kong International Airport’s “operation familiarisation” – a series of drills to allow local and overseas members of the aviation community to become familiar with the tarmac, called North Runway. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 政府飛行服務隊GovernmentFlyingService (@governmentflyingservice) Three minutes later, Cathay Pacific cargo flight CX3251 from Shanghai Pudong International Airport touched down at the landing field. The airport’s Centre Runway is temporarily closed for reconfiguration as part of its three-runway system project. Meanwhile, it will operate as a two-runway system with the new North Runway and the South Runway. The third runway, which is part of a HK$141.5 billion (US$18.2 billion) airport expansion that began in 2016, is 3.8km long and 60 metres wide, and features about 14,000 ground lights to help guide pilots. In addition to the new runway, the three-runway system project also includes an expansion of Terminal 2, development of a new concourse, an automated people mover and a baggage handling system. It is expected to be completed in 2024. Hong Kong’s third runway ready for take off, but who will use it now? Cathay Pacific CEO Augustus Tang Kin-wing said on Friday that the opening of the third runway could strengthen the city’s passenger and cargo flight capacity as well as maintain the city’s competitiveness as an aviation hub. “The growth potential afforded by the commencement of the three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport, together with the opportunities presented by the Greater Bay Area, will ensure that Cathay Pacific and our home hub will remain competitive for many years to come,” he said. Former city leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor noted earlier that the new landing field would play an important role in the city’s integration into the nation’s 14th five-year plan, and maintain its status as an international aviation hub. Hong Kong’s new third runway to open to aircraft for familiarisation Meanwhile, Airport Authority Hong Kong released its 2021-22 annual report on Wednesday, showing that passenger traffic and flight movements remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels, at 1.4 million and 144,505, respectively. The figures represented a year-on-year increase of 70.4 per cent and 13.1 per cent, respectively. Cargo throughput has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, up by 7.1 per cent to 4.9 million tonnes, making it the busiest cargo airport in 2021.