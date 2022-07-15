Uber has announced it will raise fares in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Uber to raise fares after Hong Kong government approves similar move by taxis, with adjustments set to kick in on Sunday
- Base fares for more affordable Uber rides to rise by 16 per cent for Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, and 15.4 per cent for New Territories, during peak hours and weekends
- Rise in per-kilometre charges most significant in New Territories, up 27 per cent to HK$5.47 during peak hours, from previous flat rate of HK$4.29
