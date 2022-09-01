Hong Kong’s ombudsman has urged authorities to introduce tougher laws to combat abandoned vehicles. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong ombudsman calls for tougher laws to combat abandoned vehicles after report finds only 8 cases were prosecuted over past 2 decades
- Problem persists because authorities focus on removal of vehicles instead of holding owners accountable, according to watchdog
- Ombudsman Winnie Chiu says issue continued even after Home Affairs Department intervened and removed more than 1,600 abandoned vehicles
