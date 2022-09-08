Airlines have called on Hong Kong to drop quarantine for crew and passengers. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: airlines urge Hong Kong to release timeline for lifting all quarantine measures or risk being left out next year
- Board of Airline Representatives of Hong Kong urges government to drop quarantine for passengers and crew
- Overseas flight crew do not want to come to Hong Kong due to strict rules, coalition says, noting Air Canada has only resumed direct flights after months of talks
