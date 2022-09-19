A think tank has proposed the development of a new railway and two highways in anticipation of two government metropolis projects. Photo: Nora Tam
A think tank has proposed the development of a new railway and two highways in anticipation of two government metropolis projects. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Think tank identifies 2,000 hectares of land in northern Hong Kong for development, proposes 2 new highways, 1 rail line

  • Proposal by Our Hong Kong Foundation covers six locations with development potential in northern and central parts of New Territories.
  • Think tank calls for government to begin developing infrastructure ahead of ambitious North Metropolis and Lantau Vision Tomorrow projects

Edith Lin

Updated: 7:00am, 19 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A think tank has proposed the development of a new railway and two highways in anticipation of two government metropolis projects. Photo: Nora Tam
A think tank has proposed the development of a new railway and two highways in anticipation of two government metropolis projects. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE