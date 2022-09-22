A cement mixer fell off a flyover and hit a school bus in Cheung Sha Wan. The truck driver died and four others were injured in the incident. Photo: Dickson Lee
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Cement mixer truck falls off Hong Kong flyover and crashes into school bus, leaving 1 dead and 4 injured

  • Truck driver dies, school bus driver and three colleagues injured in second fatal incident in same area
  • Earlier a refuse truck hit an 85-year-old man, who suffered head injuries and later died in hospital

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:58pm, 22 Sep, 2022

