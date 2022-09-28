British Airways had stopping flying to Hong Kong but is planning to return. Photo: Nora Tam
British Airways had stopping flying to Hong Kong but is planning to return. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s lifting of hotel quarantine policy won’t make much difference for international travel, IATA chief warns

  • IATA director general Willie Walsh says policy change is a step in the right direction but will make little difference to international travellers and the aviation industry
  • Walsh says recovery will be difficult when restrictions are still in place

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 1:26am, 28 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British Airways had stopping flying to Hong Kong but is planning to return. Photo: Nora Tam
British Airways had stopping flying to Hong Kong but is planning to return. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE