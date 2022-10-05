Nine people were injured in a collision between a double-decker bus and a dump truck in northern Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district at lunchtime on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel were called at 1.12pm after the crash occurred on Tuen Mun Road near Lam Tei Interchange.

“Eight bus passengers and the driver of the dump truck were injured in the incident. All suffered minor injuries,” a police spokesman said.

Photos posted online show damage to the rear of the KMB route 63X double-decker with debris from the bus scattered on the Tuen Mun-bound lanes of the road. The front of the truck was also badly damaged.

The front of the truck was badly damaged. Photo: Facebook