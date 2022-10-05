The rear of the bus was badly damaged in the accident. Photo: Facebook
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Transport

9 hurt in collision between KMB double-decker bus and dump truck in northern Hong Kong

  • Eight bus passengers and dump truck driver suffer minor injuries in accident
  • Accident results in 4km traffic jam on Tuen Mun Road with motorists urged to use alternative routes

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:36pm, 5 Oct, 2022

Nine people were injured in a collision between a double-decker bus and a dump truck in northern Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district at lunchtime on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel were called at 1.12pm after the crash occurred on Tuen Mun Road near Lam Tei Interchange.

“Eight bus passengers and the driver of the dump truck were injured in the incident. All suffered minor injuries,” a police spokesman said.

Photos posted online show damage to the rear of the KMB route 63X double-decker with debris from the bus scattered on the Tuen Mun-bound lanes of the road. The front of the truck was also badly damaged.

The front of the truck was badly damaged. Photo: Facebook
A government spokeswoman said seven ambulances were sent to the scene.

She said eight of the injured were taken to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment.

The accident resulted in all lanes of the slip road leading from Tuen Mun Road to the interchange being closed to traffic, according to the Transport Department.

The collision occurred near Lam Tei Interchange in Tuen Mun. Photo: Facebook
As of 1.30pm, a 4km traffic jam on Tuen Mun Road had formed, ending at Sam Shing Estate. The department advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Route 63X runs between Jordan and Hung Shui Kiu in the New Territories.

Officers from the New Territories North traffic unit are investigating the accident.

