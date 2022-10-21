Congestion on the Tuen Ma line has necessitated a Central Rail Link, a government official says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Future Hong Kong transport projects could be funded by issuing bonds or built through public-private partnerships, official says
- Transport chief says the government will explore different funding options to support major projects unveiled in leader’s policy address
- Whether MTR Corporation will operate proposed railway links will require careful consideration, transport secretary Lam Sai-hung says
Congestion on the Tuen Ma line has necessitated a Central Rail Link, a government official says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng