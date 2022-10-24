A view of Tseung Kwan O Cross Bay Link. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong authorities to prioritise Tseung Kwan O rail line’s extension over other mega projects, but no timeline yet for new plans’ completion
- Authorities will launch a public consultation exercise in two months before getting a better idea of estimated budgets and project timelines
- Chief Executive John Lee proposed three major roads and three railway projects to better link the city and reduce heavy traffic in some areas
