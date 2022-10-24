A video posted online shows the car switching lanes before being hit by a double-decker on Kowloon-bound Tuen Mun Road near Hong Kong Garden. Photo: Facebook
Car rolls over 360 degrees, collides with double-decker and two vehicles after attempting to cut into designated bus lane in Hong Kong
- Footage posted online shows the car trying to cut into a bus lane on a busy highway, but was hit by a double-decker coming from behind
- Crash occurred on Kowloon-bound Tuen Muen Road around 8.45am, and led to a traffic jam that stretched 6km
