Cathay Pacific Airways has appointed Ronald Lam as CEO. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific appoints Ronald Lam CEO as it builds flight capacity to satisfy post-coronavirus demand
- Cathay Pacific intends to add hundreds of flights during last two months of this year as it seeks to build back capacity
- Aircrew representative says he hopes Lam’s appointment will be an ‘opportunity for change’ following cost-cutting measures taken in 2020
