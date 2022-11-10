The Cross Bay Link (pictured) will connect the Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel to the district’s Wan Po Road. Photo: Sam Tsang
2 long-awaited Hong Kong transport links costing billions set to open to traffic ‘on December 11’
- Source says Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin tunnel and connecting Cross Bay Link will launch before year’s end, with toll fees to be waived
- Infrastructure projects expected to reduce peak travel time between Tseung Kwan O and Kowloon East by around 20 minutes
