The Cross Bay Link (pictured) will connect the Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel to the district’s Wan Po Road. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Transport

2 long-awaited Hong Kong transport links costing billions set to open to traffic ‘on December 11’

  • Source says Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin tunnel and connecting Cross Bay Link will launch before year’s end, with toll fees to be waived
  • Infrastructure projects expected to reduce peak travel time between Tseung Kwan O and Kowloon East by around 20 minutes

Cannix Yau
Updated: 7:43pm, 10 Nov, 2022

