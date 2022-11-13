Workers at the scene of a derailment on the Tsuen Wan line at Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Workers at the scene of a derailment on the Tsuen Wan line at Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong MTR Corporation faces HK$25 million fine after it suspends services overnight on part of Tsuen Wan line for repairs

  • Experts believe repair work would take longer than usual because tunnel parts were also damaged
  • Commuters and experts raise concerns about the railway service safety following second derailment in five years

Sammy HeungRachel Yeo
Edith Lin Sammy Heung and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 11:19pm, 13 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers at the scene of a derailment on the Tsuen Wan line at Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Workers at the scene of a derailment on the Tsuen Wan line at Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE