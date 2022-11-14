Cathay Pacific Airways aims to reach its pre-pandemic passenger capacity by the end of 2024. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific to resume 70 per cent of pre-Covid passenger capacity by end of 2023, with aim to reach full levels in 2024

  • About 3,000 new flights from October to December to be added this year, Cathay Pacific Group says
  • Regional rival Singapore Airlines, meanwhile, plans to reach 81 per cent of its pre-pandemic passenger levels by December

Updated: 5:43pm, 14 Nov, 2022

