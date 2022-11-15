The Cross Bay Link will begin toll-free service on December 11, according to transport officials. Photo: Sam Tsang
Opening of 2 Hong Kong road links to ease traffic at Tseung Kwan O Tunnel by up to 40 per cent, transport officials say
- Long-awaited Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel and connecting Cross Bay Link to begin toll-free service on December 11
- New infrastructure expected to shorten commuting time between Tseung Kwan O and Kowloon East by 20 minutes, according to transport officials
