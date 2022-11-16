Two sets of doors were ripped off in the partial derailment. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation testing new trains retrofitted with old signalling system in bid to replace ageing model on 4 lines

  • Insider reveals rail firm has not ruled out train defects as a cause of Sunday’s derailment at Yau Ma Tei station
  • MTR spokeswoman confirms 93 new trains are being retrofitted with existing signalling system so they can commence service as planned

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:00am, 16 Nov, 2022

