“There was a time gap before the operations control centre managed to halt any traffic inside the tunnel. As a result some trains of the Kwun Tong line had passed along the tunnel,” he said.

“We apologise for putting the passengers through this sort of experience. This situation was totally undesirable.”

Lee’s admission appeared to be a climbdown from the company’s previous stance. The MTR Corp had earlier defended the evacuation arrangements, with operating and metro segment chief Sammy Wong Kwan-wai saying the emergency exit was designed to allow travellers to leave carriages safely under urgent circumstances.

Advertisement

The company had previously refused to make clear whether staff were deployed to the tunnel.

The rail giant has submitted an interim report on the incident to the government. Photo: Facebook

Lee said the control centre’s original intention was to arrange for passengers to return to the Yau Ma Tei station platform using the carriage doors and the platform screen doors with the help of staff.

But he said “inadequacies” in their broadcast messages had failed to indicate clearly the evacuation arrangements to passengers, resulting in some people getting off the train by pushing open the emergency exit and walking towards Mong Kok station.

There is a section between the two stations where the Tsuen Wan and Kwun Tong lines overlap.

Lee’s apology came after the rail giant submitted an interim report on the incident to Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung, covering the initial cause of the derailment, its follow-up action and how the firm handled the overall situation. It is due to submit a full investigative report in two months.

Advertisement

He said the initial investigation found the derailment happened after a displaced metal fence, seven metres long and 2.4 metres high located by the side of the tracks, caused the front carriage to veer off the rails as the train pulled into Yau Ma Tei station.

“As to why this metal fence was displaced and ended up crashing the train, we will conduct an in-depth investigation into different aspects such as the maintenance of its components and its tear and wear,” he said.