A Hong Kong lawmaker has urged MTR Corp to install CCTV in its tunnels after passengers evacuated a derailed train and walked on the tracks while they were still in use. Photo: Handout
A Hong Kong lawmaker has urged MTR Corp to install CCTV in its tunnels after passengers evacuated a derailed train and walked on the tracks while they were still in use. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong lawmaker urges MTR to install surveillance cameras in tunnels to keep evacuating passengers safe

  • Rail operator acted slowly to emergency and did not halt traffic immediately, says lawmaker Ben Chan Han-pan
  • Government evaluates MTR Corp’s fare-adjustment mechanism, which involves providing fare discounts under service disruption

Edith Lin

Updated: 3:10pm, 17 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong lawmaker has urged MTR Corp to install CCTV in its tunnels after passengers evacuated a derailed train and walked on the tracks while they were still in use. Photo: Handout
A Hong Kong lawmaker has urged MTR Corp to install CCTV in its tunnels after passengers evacuated a derailed train and walked on the tracks while they were still in use. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE