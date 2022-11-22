New MTR train will start service on Kwun Tong Line on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong commuters will only benefit from MTR’s signalling upgrade in 2025 as software problems delay project
- New eight-car trains, which were meant to be introduced at the same time as the signalling project was launched, will start serving commuters on Sunday
- The upgrade has taken longer than planned because it is more complex than expected, says MTR operations director
