CIty bus firms apply to increase fares by up to 20 per cent. Photo: Nora Tam
CIty bus firms apply to increase fares by up to 20 per cent. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong bus firms apply to bump up fares by as much as 20 per cent, blaming increased operating costs and falling passenger numbers

  • Officials say variety of factors will be considered, including bus firms’ operating costs, estimated profits, fare affordability and service standards
  • Fare increase applications made as analysts warn rising inflation will weaken demand and threaten survival of smaller businesses

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 5:32pm, 23 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
CIty bus firms apply to increase fares by up to 20 per cent. Photo: Nora Tam
CIty bus firms apply to increase fares by up to 20 per cent. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE