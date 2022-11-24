A taxi sector representative in Hong Kong says business is still affected by the closed border with mainland China. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s taxi operators want to raise urban fares by HK$6, argue previous increase in July was from application submitted 5 years ago
- Sector representative says initial plan is to implement latest proposed increase in two years, with details to be ironed out
- Call from taxi sector comes after fare increase bids by franchised bus companies and Star Ferry
