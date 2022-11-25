Hong Kong’s Star Ferry has asked to double its fares amid growing financial strain. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong’s Star Ferry went overboard with proposal to double fares, transport authorities say

  • Deputy transport secretary Amy Wong says government will weigh up public acceptance and lawmaker feedback before deciding on final price rises
  • Iconic ferry’s passenger numbers dropped 46 per cent last year compared with 2019 and losses have risen to more than HK$85 million since 2020

Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:03pm, 25 Nov, 2022

