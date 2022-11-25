A Cathay Pacific flight touches down after the official opening of the airport’s third runway. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong air passenger traffic expected to return to normal by 2024 in time for finish of third runway project
- Airport authority says third runway will be ready ‘on time and inside budget’ for expected 2024 return to normal passenger levels
- News came as third runway officially opened on Friday, with Cathay Pacific flight from Perth first to touch down
