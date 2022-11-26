Ride-hailing platforms such as Uber are not legal in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong Automobile Association calls for ride-hailing firms such as Uber to be legalised after city drops to 16th in global mobility index
- Hong Kong falls eight places in ‘Urban Mobility Readiness Index’ despite topping a sub-index for having the best public transit system in the world
- Government should adopt new thinking to regulate ride-sharing platforms such as Uber, says Ringo Lee of the Hong Kong Automobile Association
