The Cross-Harbour Tunnel has the cheapest tolls. Photo: SCMP
Setback for proposed revamp of Hong Kong cross-harbour tunnel tolls as lawmakers put forward their own scheme, including HK$15 off-peak fees
- Transport authorities have suggested increasing private car fees for the two cheapest tunnels while reducing them on the most expensive crossing
- But C15+ coalition of 14 unaffiliated lawmakers floats its own scheme, including aligning tolls at HK$15 for all three tunnels from 8pm to 7am
