Hong Kong’s transport chief has defended his two-phased approach to toll charges for the city’s three cross-harbour tunnels to ease traffic jams, days after lawmakers offered a counterproposal for a more drastic revision. Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung on Sunday said a gradual approach was needed, as the public was unwilling to accept large increases to tunnel tolls. He added traffic levels were still affected by the pandemic and that it would take time to update the fare payment system. Lam was speaking after the Transport and Logistics Bureau last Wednesday suggested increasing private car charges for the Cross-Harbour Tunnel from HK$20 (US$2.56) and the Eastern Harbour Tunnel from HK$25 to a flat rate of HK$30 for both. The proposal also included lowering the toll for the most expensive crossing, the Western Harbour Tunnel, from HK$75 to HK$60. The authorities said they would also consider the introduction of varying tunnel tolls for vehicles at different periods of the day after the first phase of fee adjustments. The new fares, designed to ease tunnel congestion, are expected to undergo legislative amendments in the first quarter of next year, before the expiry of the Western Harbour Tunnel franchise in August, when the government is expected to buy back the crossing. “The first step for us is to set a fee for all three tunnels after we take back control of the Western Harbour Tunnel. For taxis, we will also set the same price for all three tunnels,” Lam said. “We hope to have enough data in the year following August next year … where we would then proceed with the second phase, at which point we will have more details on tunnel fee pricing during different periods of the day.” Changes to cross-harbour tunnel tolls proposed by Hong Kong authorities Lam highlighted that the government’s goals in adjusting the tunnel fares was to ensure the capacity of its cross-harbour routes were used and that it was also hoped to change drivers’ habits. He said that the high cost to use the western tunnel meant that traffic congestion in the other two was relatively serious and also affected road users who were not crossing the harbour. Lam’s remarks came days after a coalition of 14 unaffiliated lawmakers floated a counterproposal to the government’s plans. Proposed revamp of Hong Kong cross-harbour tunnel tolls faces Legco hurdle Their scheme would see car tolls for the Western Harbour Tunnel cut from HK$75 to HK$60 during the morning and afternoon rush hours, and to HK$30 between 10am and 5pm. The charges for the Cross-Harbour and Eastern Harbour routes would remain at HK$20 and HK$25 respectively from 7am to 8pm. But the lawmakers suggested setting tolls at HK$15 for all three crossings between 8pm and 7am. The Legislative Council’s transport panel is expected to discuss the tunnel toll proposal on Tuesday, but the reaction from lawmakers has been largely against the bureau plan.