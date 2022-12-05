Commuters leave an MTR train and walk to Tseung Kwan O station. Photo: SCMP
Passengers evacuated through railway tunnel in Hong Kong after services disrupted by fault on MTR train

  • Couplings connecting two compartments of a train travelling from Lohas Park station to Tseung Kwan O station twisted and failed to function, source says
  • Passengers walk along the tracks guided by an MTR employee towards Tseung Kwan O station

Oscar Liu and Cannix Yau

Updated: 11:07am, 5 Dec, 2022

